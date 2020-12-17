Liberty Lake welcomes new police chief

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. — People in Liberty Lake have a new police chief to get to know.

Chief Damon Simmons was officially hired this week and most recently served as a sergeant with the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office.

He has been with the sheriff’s office since 2003 and served in the United States Air Force for three years. He also received a PhD in Criminal Justice from Walden University in 2018.

