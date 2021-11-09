Liberty Lake Police searching for missing boy with autism

by Erin Robinson

Credit: Liberty Lake Police

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. — The Liberty Lake Police Department is asking for help finding a missing 12-year-old boy.

Azariah Hastings has autism, and is responsive and verbal.

Police said he is 4’11” and weighs 95 pounds. He has blond hair, blue eyes and was last seen in a black jacket and blue jeans. He is believed to be on a Black BMX style Mongoose bike.

Anyone who sees Hastings is asked to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233 or Liberty Lake Police at 509-755-1140.

