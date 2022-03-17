Liberty Lake Police search for missing woman

Credit: Liberty Lake Police Department

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash.– The Liberty Lake Police Department is looking for a missing 68-year-old woman.

Beverly Mack was last seen at 11 a.m. Thursday at the Kohls in Spokane Valley. Officers said she walked away from her house earlier in the day wearing white pajamas, a black long-sleeve shirt and slippers. She’s five-foot-one -inch tall and weighs about 160 pounds.

Police said she could be confused or have a mental health condition.

If anyone sees her, they should call the Liberty Lake Police Department at 509-755-1140 or Crime Check at 509-456-2233.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.