Liberty Lake Police looking for missing 13-year-old with autism

by Erin Robinson

Credit: Liberty Lake Police Department

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. — Police are asking for help finding a missing 13-year-old boy who has autism.

The Liberty Lake Police Department said William Seaman Buckenburger was last seen at his house around 8 p.m. Thursday.



He was wearing a red button up dress shirt, blue jeans and red vans.

Police ask that anyone who sees him avoid approaching him and instead call Crime Crime at 509-456-2233.

