Liberty Lake native selected for highest-ranking position in cadet chain of command at West Point

by Erin Robinson

Credit: West Point

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. — A Liberty Lake native has been selected for the highest-ranking position in the cadet chain of command at West Point.

Cadet Holland Pratt has been named First Captain of the U.S. Military Academy’s Corps of Cadets for the 2021-2022 academic year.

Pratt is majoring in military history with a minor in Arabic, and most recently led 1,200 cadets as the Regimental Commander of Cadet Field Training.

A release from the United States Military Academy said she was “instrumental in preparing cadets to assume duties as non-commissioned officers in the Corps of Cadet, instilling the warrior ethos in each cadet, and inspiring cadets to professional excellence through physically and mentally demanding training.”

As First Captain, Pratt will be responsible for the overall performance of the approximately 4,400-member Corps of Cadets. She will also implement a class agenda and act as a liaison between the Corps and the administration.

“The motto I live by and shared with new cadets this past summer during training is ‘Eager to Serve, Willing to Lead.’ This phrase means that your number one priority is always service to others, your leadership position is a tool to accomplish that service and is never the end state,” Pratt said. “Being named First Captain means for me an opportunity to serve others to the best of my ability and pay tribute to the legacy of those mentors and friends who have helped me throughout my time at the academy.”

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.