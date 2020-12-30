Liberty Lake mayor steps down to focus on health, spend time with family

Credit: City of Liberty Lake

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. — Liberty Lake Mayor Shane Brickner announced Wednesday he will step down from the position to focus on ongoing health concerns.

In a message to the Liberty Lake community, Brickner said he recently had a heart issue that caused him to re-assess his life.

“I sat, looking at my daughters and grandson thinking to myself, ‘Is this really it. Is this the end?'” he wrote in the message.

Brickner has worked in the area for more than 15 years, serving as a volunteer reserve officer with the Liberty Lake Police Department and on the city council for eight years. He served as the Mayor Pro Tem for four years before being elected to the role in 2019. His term was set to run through 2024.

“It breaks my heart to tell you all this, as I absolutely love this community and all the amazing people in Liberty Lake, but I must step down from being Mayor of this beautiful community,” Brickner said.

Brickner said he will now focus his time on being with family. His full message to the community can be found here.

It is not clear if the mayor is resigning immediately or if he has set a final day. 4 News Now has reached out for clarification and for more information about filling the role in his absence.

