Liberty Lake house fire possibly caused by lightning

by Matthew Kincanon

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. — Spokane Valley Fire responded to a housefire in Liberty Lake that possibly started from a lightning strike on Thursday afternoon.

The fire started at a house in the 24000 block of East Sinto Lane and fire crews arrived to see three neighbors with hoses spraying at the area of the fire.

According to SVFD, neighbors said they saw lightning strike the back of the house where the fire started.

The home and neighboring cul-de-sac lost power. Avista crews came to help re-instate power.

Everyone was able to get out of the home safely.

@SpokaneValleyFD crews are on scene of a house fire in the 24000 block of E Sinto Lane in Liberty Lake where a lighlightening strike may have started a fire at the back of a house. Leave your home and Call 911 immediately if lightening strikes your house. pic.twitter.com/HLGA3BwUZL — Bryan Collins (@SVFDFireChief) August 5, 2021

