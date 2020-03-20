Liberty Lake closes playground equipment, skate parks, basketball courts

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash – To stop the spread of the coronavirus, Liberty Lake has closed all access to public park equipment, including jungle gyms, basketball courts, skate parks and other equipment.

The city made the announcement Friday morning.

The city also says playgrounds at Liberty Lake Elementary School and Liberty Creek Elementary School are closed.

Public health officials have said kids need fresh air and movement during time time, especially when schools are closed and youth sports and activities have ceased. Meghan McGinty of the University of Washington School of Public Health told Vox “Think parks, not playgrounds,” and suggested bringing your own bats, balls and toys. She told Vox the issue with playground equipment was more about the number of kids using them, making it harder to socially distance.

