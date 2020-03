Liberty girls win 2B state title with win over La Conner

Alyssa Charlston by Alyssa Charlston

The Liberty Lancers defeat La Conner in the 2B girls state championship

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Liberty Lancers finished their season with a 26-1 record and a state championship.

Maisie Burnham scored a game-high 22 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Lancers to a 52-45 win over La Conner. Delaney Goodwin added 12 points and 7 boards for Liberty.

