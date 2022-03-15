Liberty basketball star ends career where it all started

by Alex Crescenti

SPOKANE, Wash. — For some high school athletes, they pick their number based on their favorite athlete growing up, for others, there is a deeper meaning.

“I play 23 because when I was a freshman, one of the seniors that I really looked up to had 23. So my sophomore year when she left I took over the number,” said Jaidyn Stephens, a senior on the Liberty Girl’s Basketball team.

From being one of the young members of the team with roles models to admire to becoming one of those leaders, Jaidyn is described as a student-athlete that does everything the right way, enjoying aspects of the game.

“Just the competition and the family that I’ve built and the community,” she said.

“It’s been truly a blessing to have her as part of our program the last four years. She’s a great senior leader and just brings a great joy and is a great teammate,” said her Head Coach Chris Colvin.

Jaideyn’s career with the program ended last weekend at the state tournament, inside the Spokane Arena, and given her experience inside the building, she wasn’t phased by the moment one bit.

“I just kind of think of it as every other game and that’s about it,” she said.

For a coach though, that mentality is exactly what they want from their veteran leaders

“That’s my favorite part about coaching is just watching year to year all the development. All the little things that you try to express to them that they may not get the first time or the first year, but you see the progress,” added Colvin.

So now that her journey on the basketball court has ended at Liberty, how will Jaideyn remember her time as a Lancer?

“It’s been absolutely amazing, I’m so blessed to play with this team and all the amazing team I’ve been able to play with I’m just beyond blessed and excited to be here,”

If you’d like to nominate a shining star please let us know. They have to be a senior with a 3.5 GPA or higher. Please send us your nominations to sports@kxly.com

