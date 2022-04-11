Lexie Hull taken 6th overall in WNBA draft by Indiana

by Keith Osso

Eric Gay - staff, AP Stanford's Lexie Hull tries to get past UConn's Azzi Fudd during the first half of a college basketball game in the semifinal round of the Women's Final Four NCAA tournament Friday, April 1, 2022, in Minneapolis.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane native Lexie Hull was taken sixth overall by the Indiana Fever in the WNBA draft Monday.

Hull was projected as a second round pick but the Fever took her in the first round as she’s a good fit in the needs for the team.

Hull and twin sister Lacie were standout stars for Central Valley High School before moving on to play together at Stanford.

Hull becomes the second Spokane native to be taken by Indiana in the draft, Briann January was taken also 6th overall by Indiana back in 2009.

