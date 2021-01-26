Lewiston Police recover stolen firearms at Travel Inn Lodge

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

LEWISTON, Idaho — Lewiston Police recovered 12 stolen firearms, ammo and other items associated with a burglary at the Travel Inn Lodge on Monday.

Police were led to the hotel room following their arrest of 40-year-old Ricky D. Walker of Spokane.

Walker was arrested on felony drug trafficking charges at the hotel late Sunday evening. As detectives conducted interviews, they learned information about several stolen guns in a separate rom at the hotel.

LPD, along with the Idaho State Police, executed a search warrant of the room, which had been occupied by 36-year-old Heather A. Moore and 35-year-old Raymond R. Fisher of Lewiston.

Fisher was arrested and booked into the Nez Perce County jail for burglary and felon in possession of a firearm. Additional charges are pending for Fisher, as well as Moore.

RELATED: Spokane man arrested on felony drug trafficking charges in Lewiston

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.