Lewiston police investigate after body found in burned truck

by Associated Press

LEWISTON, Idaho (AP) — Police in Lewiston say an autopsy failed to reveal the cause of death for a person whose body was found in a burning pickup truck last week.

Police Captain Jeff Klone said in a news release that the death is being investigated as a homicide, and detectives are contacting businesses and residents in the area to see if they have any videos that might help the investigation, The Lewiston Tribune reported. The name of the deceased has not been released.

The body was found when police responded to a report of a vehicle fire early Friday morning. The officers found a 2007 GMC pickup truck fully engulfed in flames, and the body was discovered after firefighters extinguished the fire.

Information found at the scene of the fire prompted the police department to use a tactical team to surround and enter a local home, but it was unoccupied. The department didn’t release any additional information about the fire or the residence.

TOP STORIES: Inside the ICU: An exclusive look inside Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center’s intensive care unit

TOP HEADLINES: ‘We all need our moms or dads’: Family of missing Idaho woman needs your help finding her

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.