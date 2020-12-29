Lewiston officer on paid administrative after fatally shooting man

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

LEWISTON, Idaho — A police officer shot and killed a man Sunday evening while responding to child abuse call in Lewiston.

Lewiston Police say the officer—who has not yet been identified—was dispatched to a possible child abuse incident at a home near 20th and Powers. The officer arrived and spoke with a young boy and his father, identified as 40-year-old Cole Blevins.

The officer told Blevins why he was there, and during the conversation, Lewiston Police say the officer “perceived an action taken by the man involving a firearm as being life-threatening.” The officer shot Blevins and called for medical assistance, and the man was transported to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.

The officer has been placed on paid administrative leave, and Lewiston Police have requested a multi-agency investigation with Idaho State Police.

