Lewiston City Council votes to approve mask mandate

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

LEWISTON, Idaho — Lewiston City Council members voted 4-3 in favor of a mask mandate for the city on Thursday.

The decision came after hearing hours of feedback from the public, the majority of whom were against the idea of a mandate.

Idaho has seen a surge in COVID-19 cases recently, with health officials reporting the highest single-day case spike on Tuesday when 1,781 people tested positive. 1,801 of Idaho’s overall cases have been reported in Nez Perce County.

City council members previously considered a mask advisory, which would give community members the right to choose, but that was ultimately shot down.

Also on Thursday, the Panhandle Health Board voted to approve a mandate for the five Idaho counties it oversees.

Idaho has 2.7 times as many cases per capita than Washington.

The mandate is set to last through Jan. 25.

