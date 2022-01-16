Lewiston changes form of government, adds council members

by Will Wixey

LEWISTON, Id. — In their first meeting of the year, Lewiston City Council switched from Council-Manager government to Mayor-Council.

The change means the mayor and council will now actively work together to in balancing the city budget, legislation, city departments, and more. This is the first change in Lewiston’s form of government in 58 years.

The council also brought on six new members to replace previous members who retired from their seats. Mayor Daniel Johnson, the City’s new Chief Administrative Official, will serve on the council for a four-year term.

The city announced the names and terms for all the newly-elected members in a Facebook post.

The city thanked the retired members, along with past City Manager Alan Nygaard. The city stated they dealt with many challenges since 2019, and praised them for making decisions on some very pressing issues.

