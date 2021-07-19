Level 3 evacuations ordered for Cedar Creek Fire

by Connor Sarles

OKANOGAN CO., Wash. — Level 3 evacuations have been issued for people living near Mazama due to the growing Cedar Creek Fire.

Level 3 means ‘leave now.’

Evacuations are in effect for areas on the Highway 20 side of the Methow River and west of the Mazama entrance on Lost River Road. Okanogan County Emergency Management says this includes Arrow Leaf Road, Cassal Ranch Road, Early Winter Drive, Freestone Inn Drive, Freestone Lake Drive, Mazama Pines Lane and Wilson Ranch Road.

People are urged to evacuate their homes and head toward Winthrop. A Red Cross emergency shelter is in standby status at the Methow Valley Elementary School’s Eagle Gym.

Highway 20 is closed at Lost River Road.

