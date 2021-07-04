Batterman Fire burning near Wenatchee grows to 22 square miles, level 1 evacuations in place
DOUGLAS CO., Wash. — All evacuation levels have been downgraded to Level 1 for people living near Batterman Fire in Wenatchee.
Level 1 means people should be ready and know there is danger in their area. As of Thursday morning, the fire has burned over 22 square miles in total. Fortunately, no structures have been lost at this time.
The fire is 50% contained.
Road closures remain in place for Rock Island Grade.
Officials say several structures and farmland are threatened by the fire, and state mobilization has been approved.
The Red Cross has a shelter on stand-by at Eastmont High School for anyone needing it. No injuries have been reported at this time.
