Batterman Fire burning near Wenatchee grows to 22 square miles, level 1 evacuations in place

DOUGLAS CO., Wash. — All evacuation levels have been downgraded to Level 1 for people living near Batterman Fire in Wenatchee.

Level 1 means people should be ready and know there is danger in their area. As of Thursday morning, the fire has burned over 22 square miles in total. Fortunately, no structures have been lost at this time.

The fire is 50% contained.



Road closures remain in place for Rock Island Grade.

Chief Batiste of @wastatepatrol has approved the state mobilization for the #BattermanFire. The fire is threatening homes, infrastructure and farmland. Follow @DoCoSheriffWA for the latest on evacuations. Our state EOC is monitoring the situation. Stay safe. #wawildfire https://t.co/uVcJ34sdrv — WA Emergency Management (@waEMD) July 4, 2021

Officials say several structures and farmland are threatened by the fire, and state mobilization has been approved.

The Red Cross has a shelter on stand-by at Eastmont High School for anyone needing it. No injuries have been reported at this time.

