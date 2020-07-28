Level 3 evacuations issued for people living near Waterville wildfire

WATERVILLE, Wash. –A wildfire has prompted Level 3 evacuations for 1275 Rd 2 NW in Waterville.

The fire has burned 10 acres along Highway 2 near milepost 151.

There is currently a fire burning on Hwy 2 near mp 151. A level 3-evacuation notice has been issued for 1275 Rd. 2 NW. No other structures are threatened at this time. The fire estimated at 10 acres. Please avoid the area if at all possible. — Douglas County Sheriffs Office – WA (@DoCoSheriffWA) July 28, 2020

No other structures are threatened, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

