Level 3 evacuations issued for people living near Waterville wildfire
WATERVILLE, Wash. –A wildfire has prompted Level 3 evacuations for 1275 Rd 2 NW in Waterville.
The fire has burned 10 acres along Highway 2 near milepost 151.
No other structures are threatened, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.
