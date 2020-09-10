Level 3 evacuations issued for people living near Customs Road Fire, burning 3.5 square miles near Curlew

Emily Oliver

CURLEW, Wash. — People living close to the Customs Road Fire burning near Curlew are being told to leave their homes immediately.

Level 3 evacuations are currently in place for people living along Graves Road and Honeysuckle Road. People living in that area need to get out immediately.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the fire has burned 2,228 acres (roughly three and a half square miles) along Customs Road near Curlew. A total of six structures have burned in the flames.

It sparked at around 3 p.m. on Monday, according to the Northeast Washington Interagency Incident Management Team, and spread quickly as a passing cold front brought strong wind gusts through the region.

Crews were able to build a line around the majority of the fire, which is roughly 15% contained as of Wednesday.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

