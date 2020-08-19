Level 3 evacuations issued for Palmer Fire burning near Wannacut Lake
Level 3 evacuations have been issued for the Palmer Fire, burning near Wannacut Lake.
People living west of the lake are being told to leave immediately. That includes those living on Wannacut Lake Road from Ellis Barnes Road, south to Richards Road.
If you live in that area, head east toward Tonasket and Oroville, Okanogan County Emergency Management says.
As of Tuesday afternoon, the fire had burned 100 acres of grass, brush, and timber, according to the Washington Department of Natural Resources.
This is a developing story.
COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.