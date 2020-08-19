Level 3 evacuations issued for Palmer Fire burning near Wannacut Lake

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

Level 3 evacuations have been issued for the Palmer Fire, burning near Wannacut Lake.

People living west of the lake are being told to leave immediately. That includes those living on Wannacut Lake Road from Ellis Barnes Road, south to Richards Road.

If you live in that area, head east toward Tonasket and Oroville, Okanogan County Emergency Management says.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the fire had burned 100 acres of grass, brush, and timber, according to the Washington Department of Natural Resources.

Here is a loop of the Palmer Fire in northern Okanogan County north of Omak. There is also a fire north of the border in Canada that can be seen in the distance. #wawx pic.twitter.com/d0JhSjmWjU — NWS Spokane (@NWSSpokane) August 19, 2020

This is a developing story.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.