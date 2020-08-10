Level 3 evacuations issued for Lower Creek Coyote Fire near Omak Lake

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

OKANOGAN CO., Wash. — Level 3 evacuations have been issued for the Lower Creek Coyote Fire, burning 1,000 acres just south of Omak Lake.

Level 3 evacuations mean leave your home immediately; Mt. Tolman Fire Center says everyone “at the hill” near Columbia River Road must evacuate. There is no word yet on what homes fall under that evacuation order, or if any homes or structures are threatened by the fire.

Mt. Tolman Fire, the Department of Natural Resources and Coville Tribes are currently on-scene.

The fire started at 1:30 p.m. and is burning only a few miles from the Greenhouse Fire. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

