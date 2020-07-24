Level 3 evacuations issued for ‘Greenhouse Fire’ burning 1,200 acres near Nespelem

COLVILLE, Wash. — Level 3 evacuations have been issued for a wildfire burning 1,200 acres just west of Nespelem.

According to a release from the Confederated Tribes of the Colville Indian Reservation DNR, 37 inmates from the Tribal Corrections Facility have been evacuated, and several buildings are threatened.

The fire is burning east of Columbia River Road and has jumped the Schoolhouse Loop Road on the Colville Reservation. Areas under the evacuation order include the Nespelem School, Tribal Corrections Facility, Tibal Archives and Records, and the Tribal Transfer Station. Homes in that area are also impacted.

The Colville Tribal Recycling Facility and several outbuildings have burned, and several others are being threatened. The Corrections Command Center is currently closed until at least Friday due to heavy smoke.

Under Level 3 evacuations, residents must leave their homes and the area immediately.

Crews have dubbed it ‘The Greenhouse Fire,’ and say it was reported around 2:40 on Thursday.

Crews are attacking the flames from the ground and air. The cause of the flames is still under investigation.

This is a developing story.