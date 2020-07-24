Level 3 evacuations issued for fire burning near Wenatchee
CHELAN CO., Wash. — Level 3 evacuations are in place for a wildfire burning south of Wenatchee on Friday.
The fire is burning at Kingsbury Road and Colockum Road near Malaga, according to Chelan County Emergency Management.
Level 3 evacuations are in place for Colockum, Kinsbury and jumpoff roads, where 60 structures are threatened. Under Level 3 evacuations, people must leave the area immediately.
Level 1 evacuations are in place for Tarpiscan.
According to Southeast Washington Interagency Incident Management, the fire was last reported to be burning 25 acres.
This is a developing story.
COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.