Level 3 Evacuations issued for Cayuse Mountain wildfire near Tonasket

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

OKANOGAN CO., Wash. — A fast-spreading fire east of Tonasket has led fire officials to issue Level 3 Evacuations for residents at Cayuse Mountain and Island Mountain areas.

Level 3 means all residents must be aware of their surroundings and leave immediately.

The alert instructs residents to evacuate toward Havillah Road and to be cautious of emergency vehicles passing through the area.

According to an alert from Okanogan County Emergency Management, the fire is traveling north from State Route 20 and Cayuse Mountain Road, and presents severe danger to life and property.

This is a developing story.

