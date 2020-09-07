Level 3 Evacuations issued for Bridgeport due to Cold Spring Canyon, Pearl Hill Fire

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

BRIDGEPORT, Wash. — Level 3 Evacuations have been issued for residents in the City of Bridgeport and Bridgeport Bar area, which has currently lost power.

Evacuations also include all of McNeil Canyon Road, Road 20 NW and Road D NW.

Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says that residents in Mansfield and Bridgeport have lost power, and report several power lines have come down.

Level 3 means “leave immediately.” Evacuations are being prepared for the Moses Coulee and Rimrock Meadows area, as well.

Residents are urged to go to Brewster and contact the Red Cross if they need assistance—which can be reached at (509) 670-5331.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the fire has reached the South Jameson Lake drainage area and is moving toward Highway 2 at Moses Coulee.

