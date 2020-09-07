Level 3 Evacuations issued for Babb Fire, burning near Malden
MALDEN, Wash. — A wildfire is burning near Malden, prompting Level 3 Evacuations for residents in the area.
4 News Now has a crew on scene, working to get information about what homes are being evacuated, if structures are being threatened and possible containment from fire personnel.
Winds are pushing the flames and smoke southwest.
This is a developing story.
