Level 3 Evacuations issued for Babb Fire, burning near Malden

Photo courtesy of Gordon Kirk

MALDEN, Wash. — A wildfire is burning near Malden, prompting Level 3 Evacuations for residents in the area.

4 News Now has a crew on scene, working to get information about what homes are being evacuated, if structures are being threatened and possible containment from fire personnel.

Winds are pushing the flames and smoke southwest.

Wildfire burning near Malden, WA. Level 3 evacuations in place. Here’s the view down Wells Rd. Strong winds pushing smoke and flames to the south west. #4newsnow pic.twitter.com/82tKvh3siP — Kyle Simchuk (@KyleKXLY) September 7, 2020

This is a developing story.

