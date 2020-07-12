Level 2 evacuations issued for fire burning 2,000 acres northeast of Wenatchee

DOUGLAS CO., Wash. — Level 2 evacuations are in place for an area northeast of Wenatchee while crews work to tackle a fire burning roughly 2,000 acres.

‘Road 11 Fire’ has jumped State Route 127 and is currently burning east toward Road B Northwest, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office. Evacuations are in place for Road B up to Road 10 Northwest.

State Route 127 is closed at Road B Northeast, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The fire has burned several outbuildings but no residences. People are being asked to avoid the area while fire crews respond.

