Level 2 Evacuations issued for 100 homes threatened by Whitney Fire, burning 600 acres near Davenport

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

DAVENPORT, Wash. — The Whitney Fire burning near Davenport has prompted officials to issue Level 2 Evacuations for 100 homes.

Level 2 means “get ready to leave.”

According to the Department of Natural Resources, the fire has burned 600 acres—nearly a square mile—and is being fueled by timber, brush, grass and crops. DNR also says the fire is continuing to grow.

State mobilization has been requested to fight the fire.

This is a developing story.

