Evacuations canceled for brush fire burning near Mica, 100% contained

MICA, Wash. — Evacuations have been lifted for people living near Jackson Road in the Belmont Area of Mica.

A brush fire ignited Thursday morning and burned about 10 acres, but as of Thursday is 100 percent contained.

Wildland Fire at Belmont and S Jackson in Mica has been contained. Level 1 evacuations have been lifted. @spokaneco8_3711 @waDNR_fire @911Srec pic.twitter.com/SVn615S8Lv — SCFD8 (@SCFD8) July 1, 2021

Firefighters from District 8 and Spokane Valley Fire responded and contained the fire in a heavy timber area.

On Scene of a 10 acre brush fire in heavy timber. Level 1 evacuations in place for Jackson Rd- Belmont area. Fire crews working to contain the fire. @spokaneco8_3711 @waDNR_fire @SpokaneValleyFD pic.twitter.com/rWajsY1qo0 — SCFD8 (@SCFD8) July 1, 2021

Meantime, Inland Power said about 300 people have lost service.

