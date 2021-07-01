Evacuations canceled for brush fire burning near Mica, 100% contained
MICA, Wash. — Evacuations have been lifted for people living near Jackson Road in the Belmont Area of Mica.
A brush fire ignited Thursday morning and burned about 10 acres, but as of Thursday is 100 percent contained.
Firefighters from District 8 and Spokane Valley Fire responded and contained the fire in a heavy timber area.
Meantime, Inland Power said about 300 people have lost service.
