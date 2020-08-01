Level 1 evacuations in place for Burma Road Fire burning 30 acres near Methow

METHOW, Wash. — Level 1 evacuations are in place for a fire burning south of Methow on Saturday.

According to the Manson Volunteer Fire Association, the fire is burning at Burma Road, just off Highway 20. It has burned 30 acres so far, the Washington State Department of Natural Resources said.

A helicopter is tackling the flames from the sky, and there are currently seven fire units on scene.

New #WaWILDFIRE – #BurmaRoadFire is burning 30 acres 5 miles NW of #Pateros. Air and ground resources are on scene. — Washington State DNR Wildfire (@waDNR_fire) August 1, 2020

