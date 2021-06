Level 1 evacuation issued for residents of Chelan

Matthew Kincanon by Matthew Kincanon, Maher Kawash

CHELAN, Wash. — A fire warning has been issued for residents of Chelan, WA for a brush fire.

A Level 1 evacuation has been issued, meaning “get ready.” Residents must be prepared in the event they need to leave at the higher evacuation levels.

This is a developing story.

