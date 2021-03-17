‘Let’s imagine a clean slate’: Community members show support for downtown stadium during forum

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

SPOKANE, Wash. — Community members weighed in on the placement of a new Spokane sports stadium during a public forum on Tuesday.

The project was first unveiled by the Downtown Spokane Partnership and the United Soccer League. Now, Spokane Schools must decide between building a new stadium at the old Joe Albi site, or downtown.

It’s a proposal that’s received mixed reaction from the public. Despite a 2018 vote against placing the stadium in downtown, many turned out in support of the plan during Tuesday’s forum.

Dave Black was one of those in favor of the stadium’s relocation. Black detailed his memories made at Joe Albi Stadium during his time playing for Ferris High School.

“But Albi is no longer,” said Black. “That was 1972-1975 when I played. Albi Stadium is going to be torn down. Let’s imagine a clean slate.”

Fifth grader Ava also spoke in favor of the downtown location, unable to contain her excitement over the idea of a professional soccer team coming to Spokane — a prospect of the downtown proposal.

Others have voiced concern over parking accessibility near downtown, though project designers clarified both stadium proposals will come with an allotment of 500 parking spots.

The parking space once available at Joe Albi will now house a middle school, designers reminded.

“What you do over the next few weeks will impact this community for a lifetime,” said Paul Read, publisher of the Journal of Business and chair of Greater Spokane Incorporated. “This is your bold moment.”

Tuesday marked one of two forums hosted by Spokane Public Schools. The second will take place beginning at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday. You can register to attend HERE.

