‘Let’s go into these winter months on a positive note’: Restaurant owners ask for support to stay afloat

Katerina Chryssafis by Katerina Chryssafis

SPOKANE, Wash. — The hospitality industry has taken a huge hit during this pandemic. Many business owners fear this winter will only make things worse.

Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward shared a tweet on Monday showing her support for moving forward to Phase-3 or expanding indoor capacity.

Time is running out for our restaurants that’ve kept their doors open by expanding capacity outside. Livelihoods and jobs are on the line if we don’t get to Phase-3 or expand capacity indoors NOW! https://t.co/71Vyi1vlw2 — Mayor Nadine Woodward (@MayorSpokane) October 6, 2020

Local restaurant owners worry about a winter slowdown. The Spokane Hospitality Coalition formed so these businesses could support each other during these tough times.

4 News Now has helped highlight those stories throughout this pandemic. This time, we’ve decided you should hear straight from the people who run them.

“I spend more time there than I do at home for sure. I’m probably in seven days a week,” said Mark Starr, Owner of David’s Pizza.

“As a restaurant owner this pandemic has been really confusing,” said Chad White, Owner of CW Hospitality Group.

“It’s changed everything,” said Starr.

“What I realize is so much different than any other state that I’ve lived in, is the community is real. Everybody bands together to support each other and that’s what makes Spokane home,” said White.

“It’s just been vital for our survival during COVID-19 to have that support,” said Susan Readel, Owner of Latah Bistro.

“Mark Starr and I have really been working close to develop a program with a few other restaurant tours in town called the Spokane Hospitality Coalition,” said White.

“The common message is a simple one. It’s safe to go out. We love it when you come to see us. We want to take care of you. You just have to the three things – watch your distance, wash your hands, and cover your face,” said Starr.

“It’s made it so that we can survive. We’re just doing everything we can to take all the precautions,” said Readel.

“It’s very important that people are coming out and supporting these establishments. We employ almost the most people in the state and we really want to save jobs,” said White.

“If we had predicted this or wrote a book about it, everybody would have thought it was fiction. That it was impossible. Yet here we are today. We’re living it but the take away is we’re living it well,” said Starr.

“We just ask that you continue to do what you’ve been doing. Let’s go into these winter months forward thinking on a positive note,” said White.

The Spokane Hospitality Coalition is holding their ‘Hospitality for Hope’ fundraiser on Wednesday. All of the restaurants involved will donate 10% of their proceeds to families impacted by the Malden fire.

More information on the fundraiser can be found HERE.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.