‘Let’s Get Sewing’ offers summer sewing classes June through August

Destiny Richards by Destiny Richards

SPOKANE, Wash. — Let’s Get Sewing is a local sewing company here in Spokane.

The owner and operator, Liz Pike, has been sewing and selling face masks during the COVID-19 pandemic, but now she’s back doing sewing classes again this summer.

‘Learn to Sew’ beginner classes start on Monday, June 15 and will go until August 7.

The class is designed for students with little or no prior sewing experience.

You’ll learn threading, fixing tension, sew straight and curved seams and how to use a pattern.

Students will get to sew a “Burrito” style pillow case and a pair of pajama pants.

By end of camp, participants will be able to tackle a simple sewing project with confidence.

The first thing students are taught is how a sewing machine works. Then they have to thread the machine 3 times for practice. Then you actually get to start sewing! PROTIP: You’re supposed to guide it along the red line or tape and not stare at the needle! @kxly4news pic.twitter.com/N3Ptvl3Oa4 — Destiny Richards (@DstnyRichardsTV) June 15, 2020

Sewing machines, handouts, and patterns are provided and students repeating the camp experience will be given more advanced projects.

The class is $125, limited to five students per session and is for people ages eight to 16 and older.

There will also be intermediate and advanced classes this summer.

For more information and to find out how to sign up for classes, visit their website.

