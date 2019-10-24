Let’s Dish: Baked stuffed tomatoes

FreeImages.com/Michal K Tomatoes lose all their flavor in the fridge because the cold air stops the ripening process. Refrigeration also changes their texture.

Looking for something easy and delicious? Look no further:

You’ll Need:

-Tomatoes

-One Garlic Clove

-Sausage

-Panko Bread Crumbs

-Parmesan Cheese

-Eggs

-Basil for garnish

Instructions:

-Preheat oven to 425 degrees

-Cut the top off four large tomatoes and scoop out the insides.

Place hollowed-out tomatoes on a greased baking pan and set aside.

-In a pan, cook garlic with oil over medium heat.

-Add 1/2 pound sausage and cook for 8 minutes, until sausage is browned.

-In a large bowl, mix cooked sausage with 1/2 cup bread crumbs, sprinkling in parmesan.

-Fill tomatoes with sausage mixture.

-Crack an egg over each and sprinkle more parmesan on top.

-Bake for 15-20 minutes

-Add basil for garnish

Feel free to get creative with this recipe. Add any type of cheese you want. You can always substitute bread crumbs for rice, as well. Enjoy!

