Let your kids do some holiday shopping! Santa Express back for in-person shopping at Riverpark Square

by Destiny Richards

SPOKANE, Wash. — Santa Express is a holiday retail store for kids in our community to do the shopping for family and friends.

The store is back for in person shopping this year at Riverpark Square.

Kids can choose gifts with prices ranging from $1 to $10.

Each young shopper is also paired with an elf to help them shop for those on their list!

SHOPPING HOURS

Monday-Friday: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Saturdays: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Sundays: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

The proceeds from the store benefit Vanessa Behan, a safe shelter for kids who are in crisis situations.

The store will be open until December 23 in the former Mobius location in Riverpark Square.

Santa Express is also still in need of volunteers to help kiddos shop!

For more information and to help out as a volunteer, see the official website.

Online shopping is also back this year as an option as well.

