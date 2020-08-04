Leslie Jay Jeffers

On July 25th, 2020 we lost a great man, dad, son, husband, brother and friend, Leslie Jay Jeffers. He was born May 20, 1949 in Burns, Oregon to Bud and Rose Jeffers. They moved to the Priest River area in 1955, where he resided for the remainder of his life. He is preceded in death by his father.

Les joined the United States Army in 1969 and served in the Quartermaster Core. After being honorably discharged, he returned to Priest River and worked at Merritt Brothers, before becoming a welder and mechanic at Albeni Machine Shop. After working there for over 20 years, he purchased the business and successfully ran it until his sons’ took over in 2012. He then went to work for Bonner County Roads Division.

He has four wonderful children, Laurie, Jason, Aaron and Amy. Those children blessed him with six grandchildren; Zachary, Tyler, Ashley, Richard, Sydni and Alexis. He has seven great grandchildren; Hannah, Molly, Meadow, Annabelle, Elizabeth, Lucy, and Gracie.

Les and his wife, Donna, enjoyed camping, fishing and their families. Les has two step children, Angie and Mike – along with their families.

Les was a dedicated community member, making sure the Peninsula Church and Blue Lake Community Center was always plowed and mowed. He couldn’t pass up a yard sale and loved a good deal! Les looked forward to the monthly card parties and played on the Stateline Pool league for many years. Les was always willing and able to help any friend or neighbor in need.

Les is survived by his wife Donna, mother Rose, sisters Lucille and Lora, brother Lorin, all of his children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews and a lifetime of friends.

Please join us for a celebration of Les’s life on August 1st at the Blue Lake Community Center at 11 am. Sherman-Campbell Funeral & Cremation Services in Priest River is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends are invited to sign the online guest book at shermancampbell.com<https://nam04.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=http%3A%2F%2Fshermancampbell.com%2F&data=02%7C01%7C%7C1911fcc108e24db8890f08d8355029e6%7C1498ef60739d4b49b522328e7dc2f089%7C0%7C0%7C637317965715564192&sdata=PrEEkHO2yPwkcV4WeO6lwTEgtZVaS9pIaWoA5vcBZbg%3D&reserved=0>.