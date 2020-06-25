Leslie Elizabeth Beare

Site staff by Site staff

Obituary of Leslie Elizabeth Beare

Leslie Elizabeth Beare (70) resident of St. Maries, ID passed away at Benewah Community Hospital on June 18, 2020. She was born to Robert and Billie Dinwiddie on December 23, 1949 in Pecos, TX. Leslie attended school in Pecos where she played tennis, she was in the Spanish club, pep squad, and served as a Rodeo queen contestant. She graduated from Liberty high school with the class of 1967.

A woman of many talents, Leslie worked different jobs over the years to support herself. She started out bartending not long after high school and also worked as a CNA. She also had a few marriages that ended in divorce, but they gave her 3 wonderful children.

In 1980, Leslie moved with her daughters to the Medimont area. She worked at the nursing home in Kellogg, waitressed and bartended in Wallace, and leased the Blue Lagoon Saloon where she managed and ran it for several years. She then went to work at Benewah Community Hospital. Leslie worked as a CNA, Health Unit Coordinator, and Physical Therapy Coordinator to name a few jobs. She retired after 30 years of service on December 12, 2014.

Leslie loved her “fur babies”, her tv and enjoyed watching her shows. She also enjoyed reading specifically Stephen King, fishing, playing Bunco, and horses. She was incredibly involved with Better Care serving on the committee and Benewah Community Hospital’s Employee Council. She enjoyed organizing parties and events for the facility.

Leslie is survived by her children Shawna Posselt (Scott Jensen) of Coeur d’ Alene, ID, Bobbi (Cory) Machado of St. Maries, ID, and John (Denell) Loges Jr. of Coral Springs, FL; her sister Martha (Dale) Haws of Wink, TX; brother Matthew (Mindy) Dinwiddie and Mark Dinwiddie, grandchildren Cody Posselt (Talaya Schaum), Jordan (Sydney) Bedwell, Madison Posselt (Spencer Hinkelmann), Deacon Machado, Garret Loges, Alayna Loges, Hayden Loges, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Leslie is preceded in death by her mother Billie Harvey, father Wayne Dinwiddie, brother Greg Dinwiddie, and brother Christopher Dinwiddie.

A memorial service will be Friday, June 26, 2020 at 2:00 pm at the Eagles Lodge in St. Maries, ID. A gathering of family and friends to share a meal will follow.