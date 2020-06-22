Leroy Lauzon

In loving memory of Leroy Lauzon, March 26, 1947 – June 14, 2020. Funeral is Thursday, June 25, 2020, 2 pm. at Newport Cemetery. Services will be officiated by Chaplain Kenneth Alford.

Leroy is survived by his children, Dee, Robert, and Crystal and numerous nieces, nephews, and step-children as well as sisters, Ellen Alford (Calvin), Margie Fewel, May Ward (Don), Mary Lee Frederick and twin sister Rose Boyd and brothers Harvey Lauzon, Alfred Lauzon, and Floyd Lauzon. Numerous loving friends and Evelyn Morris, loving companion, and caregiver.

Sherman-Campbell Funeral and Cremation Services in Newport is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends are invited to sign the online guest book at shermancampell.com<http://shermancampell.com>