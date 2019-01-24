LeRoy Daniel Rasmussen

Site staff by Site staff

Long-time Priest River, Idaho resident, LeRoy Daniel Rasmussen passed away January 9, 2019, in the comfort of his home.

LeRoy was born in Los Angeles, CA on May 24, 1936 to George and Emily “Millie” Rasmussen. He attended Leuzinger High and following graduation enlisted in the Navy where he served for four years before he was honorably discharged.

LeRoy worked various jobs, but he found his calling as a law enforcement officer. He joined the Los Angeles Police Department in 1968 and served his community there until 1989. LeRoy then took up permanent residence in Priest River, where he had moved his family in 1981. In 1989 he joined the Priest River Police Department and worked until he retired in 2001.

LeRoy welcomed four children into this world whom he loved dearly, and they loved him too, caring for him during his illness and in his final days. He is survived by daughters Cynthia (Steve) Cook, April (Scott) Marshall, and Danielle Morales, and son Daniel Rasmussen, as well as his six grandchildren and one great-grandchild. He is also survived by his two sisters Joyce (Frank) Sattler and Dolores Strope. He is preceded in death by his parents.

LeRoy enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren, fishing, stargazing, huckleberry picking, gambling, and watching his favorite sports teams: Go Zags! He also liked working with and helping children and spent time in his retirement volunteering as a youth coach and worked as a substitute teacher.

A public memorial service for LeRoy will be held on February 16 at 2:00 p.m. at Advent Lutheran Church, 13009 E. Broadway in Spokane Valley, Washington.

Sherman-Campbell Funeral and Cremation Services in Priest River is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends are invited to sign the online guest book at shermancampbell.com.

—

Sherman-Campbell Funeral and Cremation Services

PO Box 809 Newport, WA. 99156

Phone: 509-447-3118 Fax: 509-447-3247

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.