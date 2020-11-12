Leonard Eugene Reser

Site staff by Site staff

Leonard Eugene Reser, longtime Newport,WA resident passed away October 25, 2020. Leonard was born September 30, 1941 to Gene and Fern Reser.

He was raised in eastern Washington and graduated from Ritzville High School class of 1959.He was fascinated with science and was always reading and looking for new things to try. With a farming background, there weren’t many things he couldn’t fix or “MacGyver”. Leonard lived a full life his way. He made a lot of friends and helped many people on his life journey.

He leaves behind special friend and companion, Charlene Randolph, brothers Mark and Frank, sister Bonnie, Aunt Naomi Bruce, and numerous nephews, great nephews, nieces and grand nieces. Leonard will be sorely missed.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Sherman-Campbell Funeral & Cremation Services in Newport is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends are invited to sign the online guest book at shermancampbell.com.