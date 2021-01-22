Leona Evelyn Taylor

Leona Evelyn Taylor, 95

Beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great grandmother and sister, Leona Evelyn Taylor, 95, of Osburn, Idaho, passed away January 9, 2021 at the Mountain Valley of Cascadia of Kellogg, Idaho. She was born September 28, 1925 in Amarillo, Texas; Leona was the daughter of Alva and Opal (Harris) McNutt.

Leona lived a short time in Texas and Oklahoma, before her family moved to Colorado, where they lived for eight years. Leona and her family moved to North Idaho in 1936; they stayed a short time in Ponderay, before moving to a 120 acre farm in the Oden/Sunnyside area where she lived until 1944.

Leona married Randall “Joe” Bricker in 1944 in Sandpoint, Idaho; they later divorced in 1964. She then married Michael “Mike” Taylor on April 8, 1968 in Ellensburg, Washington.

Leona and Mike moved to the Silver Valley in 1971 from Ellensburg.

Leona first served as a cook at the Mountain Valley Care & Rehabilitation of Kellogg for three years. She then went to work with Mike at the meat department of Barney’s Foods of Pinehurst.

Leona loved and enjoyed sewing (she was a great seamstress), knitting, making blankets for children, collecting dolls and music boxes and gardening- she so loved her beautiful flowers. She also enjoyed the outdoors-camping and taking rides in the country.

Leona is survived by her beloved husband of 52 years Michael “Mike” Taylor of the family home of Osburn; two sons Ronald (Dorothy) Bricker of Laclede, Idaho and Kenneth (Sue) Bricker of Meridian, Idaho; two step-children Debbie (Al) Hertz of Palm Springs, California and John Carter of Coeur d’ Alene, Idaho; eleven grandchildren, eighteen great-grandchildren and eight great-great grandchildren; three brothers Ervin (Marge) McNutt, Delman McNutt and Jack (Sue) McNutt; she is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Leona was preceded in death by her parents, one son Earl McNutt; three sisters May Church, Frances (Church) Stockdale and Claudine (Shrake) Divers; four brothers Delbert McNutt, Billy McNutt, Robert McNutt and Cecil McNutt.

Private Family services will be held and interment will take place at the Osburn Day Cemetery of Osburn, Idaho.

Leona was a wonderful woman who was so very loved and will be greatly missed.

The family wishes to express their sincere thanks and appreciation to the staff at the Mountain Valley of Cascadia of Kellogg, for their loving care that was given to Leona. You may share your memories and sign Leona’s guest book at www.shoshonefuneralservice.com

