Lengthy chase leads to convicted felon’s arrest in Spokane

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Spokane County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a convicted felon on Monday after a lengthy car chase that ended with the man in custody and deputies confiscating drugs, a large sum of cash, and two handguns.

The Sheriff’s Office says a deputy first discovered 37-year-old Curtis M. Jones, sitting in a car with hidden license plates in a no-parking area in the 4700 block of North Fruit Hill Lane.

When the deputy approached the car, he noticed a handgun in the back seat and immediately told Jones to turn off the then running car and put his hands on the steering wheel.

Instead, the Sheriff’s Office says Jones took off, instigating a chase. The deputy called for backup and proceeded to follow Jones- who was reportedly driving roughly 60 miles per hour in a 35 mph zone.

The deputies were able to perform a successful PIT maneuver, prompting Jones to allegedly get out of the car and flee on foot. As he ran, deputies say they saw Jones throw a gallon-sized clear plastic bag of something.

Deputies chased Jones into a wooded area where they were able to holster their weapons and take Jones into custody with the threat of a taser.

With Jones, deputies found what they believe is methamphetamine and heroin, as well as $4,230 in cash and two hand guns. A search of Jones’s criminal history revealed he’s a convicted felon and is not allowed to carry a firearm.

Jones was booked into the Spokane Co. Jail for attempting to elude a police vehicle, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver (meth), as well as possession of a controlled substance (heroin), two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm 1st degree, resisting arrest, obstructing law enforcement, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

