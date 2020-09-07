Legendary WSU broadcaster Bob Robertson dies at 91

Editor’s note: This article originally listed his age at 92, but has been corrected to 91.

PULLMAN, Wash. — Washington State University’s legendary Hall of Fame broadcaster Bob Robertson has passed away.

“Today is a sad day for Cougs all over the world,” said WSU Director of Athletics Pat Chun. “Bob Robertson is an iconic figure in the history of Cougar Athletics and sports radio broadcasting. His ability to vividly paint a picture of our football and basketball games brought generations of Cougs together for over half a century. We are thankful for his impact on WSU. We send our deepest condolences to the entire Robertson Family.”

Robertson called Cougar athletics for 52 years and served as the play-by-play voice from 1964-2011.

Robertson was selected Washington Sportscaster of the Year 12 times over the course of his career.

In 2018, Robertson announced his retirement, telling 4 News Now,”It’s been great to be with you Cougars at your meetings and get-togethers and I hope we can do it again and I’m sure we will.”

