Legendary Seattle bakery Piroshky Piroshky bringing pop-up to the Inland Northwest

by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. – Pike Place Market’s legendary bakery Piroshky Piroshky is bringing a pop-up to the Inland Northwest later this month.

Local piroshky lovers can pre-order the hand-crafted Russian pastries, which will be available on January 18 and 19.

Piroshky Piroshky was founded in 1992. The Seattle location often has long lines out the door and has received widespread acclaim, including a feature on Anthony Bourdain’s “No Reservations.” It was also voted one of “The 20 Most Iconic Food Destinations Across America” by the Smithsonian.

If you are interested in purchasing pastries, here is what you will need to know:

Spokane Valley

Order Deadline: January 17 at 2 p.m.

Pickup: January 18 between 4-6 p.m. at 9320 E Mission Ave in Spokane Valley.

Minimum Order: $40

Coeur d’Alene

Order Deadline: January 18 at 9 a.m.

Pickup: January 19 from 4-6 p.m. at 1170 W Prairie Ave in Coeur d’Alene.

Minimum Order: $50

Click here to place your order.

