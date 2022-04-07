Left lane of eastbound I-90 near Liberty Lake to close overnight for construction

by Will Wixey

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. — The left lane of eastbound I-90 between Spokane Valley and Liberty Lake will close on Wednesday from 7 p.m. to 4 a.m. on Thursday.

The interstate will still be open with a reduced speed limit within the construction work area. The reduced speed zone is between MP 295.40 to MP 295.53.

The speed reduction will continue through project completion. The reduced speed limit is enforceable with fines doubling within the work zone.

Washington State Department of Transportation crews are continuing construction of a new bridge over I-90 at Kramer Parkway, along with two intersection improvements at Country Vista Drive and Mission Avenue.

The closure is part of the I-90 Barker to Harvard interchange improvement project, and crews will be working in the median as part of the new bridge structure over I-90.

