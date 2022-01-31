Lee Sibley Peone (69)died unexpectedly Saturday, January 22, 2022, at home in Worley, Idaho. He was born on February 29th, 1952. And grew up in Bedford, MA, graduated from Bedford High School. And went on to proudly serve his country in Vietnam. He was preceded in death by his father, Roy Frank Peone Sr., mother Greta Peone, his beloved uncle Russell Sibley, best friend and big brother Roy Frank Peone Jr., and nephew Cody Eveland. He leaves behind his wife Faye (Doney) Peone, who cared for him until his last moment. His daughter Kacey (Peone) Barreira (Jay), grandchildren Abbey, Kyle, and Vivian, sister Jodi Peone, niece Amanda Eveland, nephew Jacob Peone (Bekkah), niece Jessie McCarthy, and his favorite aunt Ginnie Sibley, Cousins Sandie Watts (Bill), Alison Wyatt (Phil), Rhonda Perry (Warren), and Val Cawthron,(Mike). Lee was a larger-than-life character, someone who could make you laugh for hours. He was talented with mechanics and could build anything. He spent his career operating heavy machinery. He worked many years for Arthur Brand at Fighting Creek Materials. Art and his wife Stephanie treated Lee like a son. Lee was heartbroken when Art tragically died in 2017. Lee was a devoted fan of the New England Patriots (and Tom Brady), he loved his Harley Davidson, and his top dog Lucky. Having lived in both Massachusetts and Idaho Lee left so many special friends behind on both coasts. He will be forever loved and remembered as the self-proclaimed handsomest man alive. To be exact he would swing at you like Rocky Balboa and say ” I’m the man with the plan, the geeter with the heater, the big boss with the hot sauce, I’m the handsomest (expletive) you’ll ever meet”. A celebration of life will be held in Worley, ID and Bedford, MA in the spring. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Wounded Warrior Project.