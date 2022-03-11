Edmond “Lee” Ferrel (79) resident of Princeton, ID passed away at the Schneidmiller Hospice House in Coeur d’ Alene on March 4, 2022. He was born to Edmond and Shirly (Rule) Heimark on March 3, 1943, in Butte, MT. Lee was later adopted by his stepfather thus the last name Ferrel. Lee grew up in Butte, Phillipsburg, and Drummond, MT, and as a child he worked on the farm with his grandfather. He graduated from Drummond High School with the class of 1961. Following high school, Lee attended the University of Montana to study law. With the expense of school leaving a hardship, Lee had to make the decision to go to work instead of further his education. He went to work on farms with his dad spending time in the fields and taking care of horses and the other animals; this is where he found a love for animals. Lee then started logging, and he traveled to the Pacific Northwest with his logging crew, working near Avery, ID. He then became a Diesel Mechanic working for CAT in Spokane. It was in Spokane where he met Jeannine Harvey, and the couple married in 1970. A talented mechanic, Lee built fast engines and he raced cars; a passion he carried through his entire life. He enjoyed watching the races in Spokane. He and Jean then relocated to St. Maries where Lee held various jobs to support his family. He worked as a Field Diesel Mechanic for CAT, worked as a welder and millwright for both Potlatch Corporation and Regulus Stud Mills, Inc, and served as a diesel mechanic, operator, and logger for Henry Sindt. His marriage to Jean ended in divorce, and he moved to Fernwood, ID going to work for Scott Paper. Lee was forced into early retirement due to health reasons. On October 2, 1997 he married Jan Hansen in Coeur d’ Alene. The couple made their home up Pokey Creek in Santa, ID, and lived there for over 20 years. In 2019 Lee and Jan sold their place on Pokey Creek and moved to Princeton, ID. Lee loved kids, and he enjoyed coaching them. He coached his daughter’s flag football team, coached Sr. Girls Softball taking his team to a National Tournament in McCall, ID, and coached Upriver Legion Boys Baseball. He also volunteered serving as a Rodeo Clown for the Upriver Saddle Club, he loved playing Santa, and was a volunteer fire fighter for the Upriver Fire Department. In his younger days, Lee bowled played darts, and was a member of the Gem State Club known as “Lee the Cheetah Ferrel”. He was a member of the Eagles Lodge in St. Maries, 1st Street Baptist Church, and the NRA. He was able to relive some of his youth when his grandson Ryan came to live with, he and Jan. He supported Ryan in all of his endeavors and sports, attending all of his events. Most of all, Lee loved his family with all of his heart. Lee is survived by his wife Jan at their home in Princeton, ID; children Susan Mellen of St. Maries, ID, Dawn Hennings of St. Maries, ID, Teresa Ferrel of St. Maries, ID, Karen (Myron) Howell of St. Maries, ID, Rose (Jim) Henderson of St. Maries, ID, Brent (Terry) Hansen of St. Maries, ID, Kristi (Rick) Reeves of St. Maries, ID, and Bill Hansen of Minnesota; siblings Sheila Wetzel of Poltatch, ID, Doug Ferrel of Hall, MT, Russ (Yvonne) Heimark of Pendleton, OR, Randi (Denny) Biale of Pebble Beach, NV; 19 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren, 3 great-great grandchildren with 1 more on the way; numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents. A Memorial Service will be Friday, March 11, 2022, at 2:00 pm at the Eagles Lodge in St. Maries, ID. His family asks that you sport your best flannel, pocket t-shirt, and suspenders if you have them. A gathering of family and friends to share a meal will follow.