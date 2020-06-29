Leavenworth’s annual Oktoberfest celebration canceled due to COVID-19

LEAVENWORTH, Wash. — Leavenworth’s annual Oktoberfest celebration has been canceled for 2020 due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The celebration draws thousands of people to the small Bavarian town each year for three weekends of beer, food and entertainment.

“It goes without saying that this has been a trying year for all of us, but please know Projekt Bayern was doing everything humanly possible to keep the festival from canceling,” organizers said in a statement online. “Our biggest concern was over our Liquor permits being denied by the City and State. We held on hoping Chelan County would move through the Phases set forth by the State of Washington, but with little movement we decided to cancel the event to protect our patrons from losing their deposits for hotels and travel agendas. The safety of our guests and employees was also a huge factor.”

Organizers said they are now looking forward to 2021, when Leavenworth will celebrate its 25th anniversary of Oktoberfest.

The 2021 dates are set for October 1-2, 8-9 and 15-16.

